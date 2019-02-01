Worksop man’s Donald Trump outburst in court

A Worksop man who was taken to court for shouting abuse at a security guard praised US president Donald Trump when he was sentenced in Mansfield.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Mark Hinchcliffe kicked the doors of a Bridge Place shop and swore at the security guard, on December 27.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Hinchcliffe suffers from severe anxiety and claims ESA.

“There had been issues between him and the security guard,” he said. “The security guard was in the wrong on the last occasion.

“On this occasion his behaviour was unacceptable. He let his feelings get the better of him.”

Hinchcliffe, 56, of St John’s Court, admitted using threatening words when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

But when he was being sentenced he shouted: “I have broken my finger four times. Hopefully you will apply the law evenly.

“When is the security guard going to be arrested? You’re ignoring the issue.”

He was fined £80 for breaching two previous conditional discharges, and a new conditional discharge of 12 months was imposed.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

As he left the court, Hinchcliffe raised a fist and shouted: “God bless Donald Trump. Donald Trump. Fighting corruption.”