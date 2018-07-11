Worksop man replaced heroin with mamba

A Worksop man who replaced his heroin problem by taking mamba was caught carrying the “zombie drug” in the town, a court heard.

Colin Mattey was stopped by police after they received a tip-off he was carrying a knife, on Newcastle Avenue, at 9pm on June 28. A small amount of mamba was found on him.

The court heard he should have appeared at Mansfield court on Tuesday, but went to Nottingham Magistrates Court instead, and he was arrested on a warrant.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He accepts he has got a mamba problem. He has successfuly completed a drug rehabilitation requirement.

“Sadly he has replaced his heroin problem with mamba.”

Mattey, 31, of Watson Road, admitted possession of a Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 government surcharge.