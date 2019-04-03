Worksop man planned to sell stolen meat for mamba

A Worksop man told police he planned to sell stolen meat to “some bloke in the pub” in order to buy mamba or food, a court heard.

Paul Watkinson helped himself a total of £75 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s on December 31, and January 1, and to £59 of cuts, from Farmfoods, on January 2.

The court heard he missed four appointments with the probation service, as part of a community order, imposed on January 30, after he breached a restraining order relating to his ex-partner.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said Watkinson committed the offences while he was homeless, adding that his partner now wants the restraining order to be lifted.

She said he had since moved back in with his mother and was now claiming benefits.

Watkinson, 36, of Foxglove Close, admitted the three thefts, and failing to comply with the community order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe revoked the community order, and sentenced him to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity days. He must also compensate the stores.

