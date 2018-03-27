Worksop man jailed for drug offences

A Worksop man has been jailed for drug offences.

Simon Gaffney, 42, of Gateford Road, was jailed for 20 months on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

Jordan Murray.

Gaffney was part of a gang with Rueben Thomas, 29 and Jordan Jermaine Murray, 25, who all had involvement with a 'bag for life' which later was found to contain cannabis with an estimated street value of £19,210.

The group's illicit activities were uncovered by investigators from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) in September 2017.

Specialist phone work and searches revealed the extent of their drug dealing activity.

Rueben Thomas.

Thomas, of Manvers Court, Nottingham, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the shame charge.

While Murray, 25, of Bechampton Road in Bestwood, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of a knife and handling stolen goods. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

EMSOU Investigator Rosie Wood said: "We're pleased with the sentencing result and glad that we've been able to take a large supply of cannabis from the streets of Nottinghamshire.

"We are gathering intelligence on drug dealing and other serious crimes all the time. We will not tolerate the use or supply of illegal drugs in Nottinghamshire and we aim to root out anyone who might be involved in it and bring them before a judge."