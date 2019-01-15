Worksop man in court after police officers injured in head-on collision involving a stolen car

A 34-year-old Worksop man is due to appear in court today in connection with the theft of a vehicle which rammed into a police car, injuring two officers.

It happened around 5.40pm on Sunday, January 13, in Vulcan Place, at the junction of Eastgate, Worksop.

A 34-year-old Worksop man is due to appear in court today

Following an investigation, Daniel Kinsella, of Valley Road, Worksop, was charged with burglary dwelling, going equipped, dangerous driving, theft of motor vehicle and various driving offences and will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.

The two officers involved in the collision were taken to hospital and sustained injuries.

One officer was treated for his shoulder and knee, and the other was treated for shock after the marked car they were in was struck head-on.

Kinsellawas trapped in the vehicle and fire-fighters attended to remove him. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to chest and back pain, and subsequently has been arrested for several offences.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "Any injuries to my officers doing their job in keeping the public safe are completely unacceptable. I very much hope that the subsequent criminal justice processes take this level of seriousness into account and I wish those officers a speedy recovery."