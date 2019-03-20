Worksop man and Retford woman fined for dropping litter

Two residents have been fined after failing to provide Bassetlaw District Council with information relating to separate incidents of littering.

On September 18, 2018, a witness reported that a cigarette butt was deposited from a vehicle on Sandy Lane, Worksop, belonging to Ryan Brocklesby of Nene Walk, Worksop.

Gainsborough Standard In Court logo

And on November 13, 2018, a witness reported that litter was thrown from a vehicle on Arlington Way, Retford, belonging to Melanie Curtis of Station Road, Retford.

Both residents were sent Section 108 Notices under the Environment Act (1995) that required them to tell the council who was driving the vehicle at the time, which they failed to do.

Brocklesby was fined £220, £329.50 costs and £30 victim surcharge and Curtis was fined £220, £364 costs and £30 victim surcharge.