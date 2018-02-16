Worksop lad Josh is named best junior soldier

A teenage soldier from Worksop won a top prize when he graduated from the Army Foundation College.

Josh Simcox, 17, was named Best Junior Soldier in the Royal Armoured Corps in Intake 48 at the military training establishment.

The former Serlby Park Academy pupil was presented with his prize as part of a passing out parade from the college in Harrogate in North Yorkshire.

Josh said: “I feel really pleased and proud to receive this award.

“I am looking forward to the next part of my training in Bovington and eventually hope to join the Light Dragoons.

“My Mum is serving in the Royal Army Medical Corps and my older brother Kieran is a Trooper in the Royal Lancers.

“Being at the college has given me the opportunity to travel abroad to France where we visited some of the Second World War battlefields.

“I also really enjoyed our final military exercise in Northumberland where we did live ranges and fire and manoeuvres.”