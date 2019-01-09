Worksop is the place to go to pass your driving test

New figures show that the pass rate at Worksop driving test centre is nine per cent higher than the national average

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 55 per cent of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

Worksop test centre conducted 2,013 tests over the sixth-month period and 1,102 people passed.

Figures also show men have a higher pass rate in Worksop than women with 61.8 per cent of men passing their test there, compared to 49.1 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers at Worksop.

In April 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 57.1 per cent, only slightly higher than in April 2018, with the new test.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year also shows that 56.4 per cent of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 36 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

Mark Winn, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency's chief driving examiner, said: "The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set.

"This includes the supervision of live tests."