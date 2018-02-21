Worksop ice cream company scoop national industry vanilla award

The family who run a Worksop ice cream firm are feeling like flavour of the month after their vanilla recipe was declared the best in the UK.

Manfredi’s Ices scooped the award for best artisan vanilla at the National Ice Cream Competition, then went on to win the gold medal for best of all vanilla entries in the UK.

Paul Manfredi, who runs the firm with his brother Robert and parents Tony and Madge, was thrilled to receive such recognition.

He said: “Vanilla is the industry standard so to win this award puts us in high company. It’s a big honour. It feels as if all the hard work has paid off.”

The firm has been making and delivering fresh homemade ice cream to its own unique recipe for more than a century.

Its winning blend is created using only the finest ingredients, including double cream and butter.

The firm sells around 14 regular flavours and seasonal specials like mince pie and Creme Egg.

Their fleet of 20 ice cream vans tour Worksop, Retford and Mansfield, and pop-up at corporate events and weddings all over the Midlands.

The company also supply restaurants, pubs, cafes, playzones and sells direct to customers via its website at www.manfredis.co.uk.