Worksop health club joins electric car revolution with charging points

Members of a Worksop health club will soon be charging electric cars in less time than it takes to do a spin class thanks to a new partnership.

Bannatyne Health Clubs is working with charging company InstaVolt to install rapid DC chargers at its sites across the UK, including the club on Retford Road.

Bannatyne chief executive Justin Musgrove said: “Our health clubs offer members the latest in fitness technology and keep ahead of all the latest trends, while aiming to maintain our environmental credentials. Enabling members to charge their electric vehicles while using the health club is part of this commitment.”

The chargers will be available for electric vehicle drivers to use on a subscription free, pay-as-you-go basis.

Motorists simply tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge-up and go. Users are charged only for the electricity they use, per unit.

Instavolt chief executive Tim Payne said: “The Government and the private sector agree that we need a reliable public charging network and companies like Bannatyne are helping to make that possible.”

To find out more about the service, visit www.instavolt.co.uk.