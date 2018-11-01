Worksop Half Marathon in pictures: runners put on a spooktacular show

More than 3,000 runners gathered to take part in this year’s annual Worksop Half Marathon and Fun Run.

This year was the 37th Worksop Half Marathon, after starting in 1982, and organised by the Worksop Harriers.

The routes remained the same as last year, starting and finishing at Outwood Academy Portland and taking in the sights of Clumber Park.

Peter Fendley, race director and chairman of Worksop Harriers, said: “The weather was ideal for the runners of all ages who took part.

“For the half marathon, the distance runners had a perfect autumn day, with the very scenic course encompassing the tree-lined route of the National Trust property of Clumber Park and the grounds of Worksop College.

“Year by year, more people are entering into the spirit of Halloween and adopting the fancy dress approach, in both races, which helps to contribute to a great atmosphere.

“We now support three main charities, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and JOEL, and it is hoped that all of these charities, and the other charities which individual runners support, will enjoy significant benefits from being part of our event.

“I hope that the volunteers, as well as the runners, enjoyed this year’s experience and that they will continue to give their support in future years, perhaps even adding a friend, or two, to our much-needed band of helpers, and that the runners will encourage their club mates and colleagues to take part in what is becoming a ‘must do event’ in the running calendar.”