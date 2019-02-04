Worksop garden centre is making all the pennies count for the Royal British Legion

Kath Mitchell, General Manager at Notcutts Ashton Park Garden Centre (centre), with Lloyd Orr, Greater Manchester & Lancashire Royal British Legion (left) and Alan Whitmore, Community Fundraising Manager (North), Royal British Legion (right)
Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre in Worksop was one of 11 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide who helped to raise more than £5,000 for The Royal British Legion during a fundraising campaign in November 2018.

The total was raised using Pennies, the digital charity box, the micro-donation scheme where customers have the option of rounding up their purchase at the till with the difference going to charity.

Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre contributed more than £370 towards the fundraising total.

Chris Coward, Operations and Visual Merchandising Director at Notcutts, said: “It’s been fantastic to see all the pennies add up to support such a great cause.”