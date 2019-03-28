Worksop firefighters to give charity car wash this weekend Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Worksop firefighters are set to hold a charity car wash this weekend. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that all funds raised will go to The Fire Fighters Charity. Firefighters took part in a charity car wash to raise money for the Firefighters Charity. The car wash will be held on Saturday, March 30, 10am to 2pm at Worksop Fire Station on Eastgate, Worksop. Catering staff at Bassetlaw Hospital vote to strike over pay Bus driver 'punched in the face' in Clay Cross