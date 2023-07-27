Worksop firefighters still at the scene after collision left lorry on fire on the A614

Fire crews are still at the scene

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 1.05am this morning: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A614.

The road is still closed between the Junction of Station Road and the Junction between the A614 and B6030, and diversions are in place. Please find alternative routes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later they tweeted: “Fire engines from Worksop and Edwinstowe are still in attendance, continuing to dampen down the fire.”

And at 10.30am they again tweeted: “the road is still closed and is expected to be closed for some time.