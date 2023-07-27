News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Worksop firefighters still at the scene after collision left lorry on fire on the A614

Fire crews from Worksop are still in attendance following a collision involving a lorry on the A614 which happened in the early hours of the morning.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Fire crews are still at the sceneFire crews are still at the scene
Fire crews are still at the scene

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 1.05am this morning: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A614.

The road is still closed between the Junction of Station Road and the Junction between the A614 and B6030, and diversions are in place. Please find alternative routes.”

Later they tweeted: “Fire engines from Worksop and Edwinstowe are still in attendance, continuing to dampen down the fire.”

And at 10.30am they again tweeted: “the road is still closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

Most Popular

We’re still on scene working with partners to dampen down the fire and make the scene safe.”

Related topics:Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWorksopStation RoadEdwinstowe