Worksop firefighters shine at charity car wash

Worksop firefighters swapped hoses for sponges for a charity car wash which raised more than £900.
Simon Lilley, Worksop Station Manager, said: “Thank you to everyone who came down to the station at the weekend and donated so generously.” The funds raised at the station on Eastgate will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports firefighters and their families, and also Macmillan Cancer Support. The four-hour car wash held on Saturday, March 30, was part of the National Car Wash League, where firefighters from across the country wash as many cars as they can to raise money for charity.
Jason Platford applies the soap at the car wash on Saturday.