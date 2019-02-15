Worksop factory to make staff cuts as they ‘rebalance’ and ‘improve efficiency’

A Worksop factory which employs around 300 people has announced to will be looking for voluntary redundancies.

Food manufacturer, Cerealto, based in Claylands Avenue, Worksop, announced to its staff that it would looking to ‘improve the efficiency’ of its factory and staff members will be offered a voluntary redundancy package.

Michael Harfleet, Cerealto chairman, said: “During the last 12 months we have been working to improve the efficiency of our factory in Worksop to become a more competitive food product manufacturer in the UK and provide exceptional service to our clients.

“At this stage we have identified the need to rebalance our headcount in order to achieve the operational efficiency required.

“We are advising team members that a voluntary redundancy package is available to them and in tandem with this a period of consultation will be taking place to find alternative solutions that could avoid or reduce redundancies, or otherwise mitigate their impact.

“Cerealto Siro UK will offer support to colleagues seeking alternative employment.”

Cerealto Siro Foods base in Worksop opened in 2016 and currently employs around 300 people.

Michael added: “The future development of the Worksop site is a key part of the company’s long-range planning.

“Thus, Cerealto Siro Foods see great opportunities in having a strong UK base in Worksop and reinforces its commitment to this market.”