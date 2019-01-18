Worksop drink driver was weaving across the road

A Worksop woman failed to provide a breath sample after police saw her car weaving across the road, a court heard

Officers were alerted when they Julia Morgan’s car having trouble negotiating a junction on Shireoaks Road, at 11pm, on December 10.

She was unable to give breath samples at the roadside and at the police station, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “She is mortified to find herself before the court.

“On the day of the incident she had driven to her daughter’s and planned to stay the night.”

He said the NHS worker, who had no previous convictions, had received upsetting news at her daughter’s house and decided to drive home.

“She thought she would be all right to drive and was almost at her home when she was stopped,” Mr Pridham said.

“This isn’t someone who made a deliberate attempt not to cooperate.

“She was flustered. She had complained of breathing problems but there is no diagnosis.”

Morgan, 57, of Mary Street, Rhodesia, admitted failing to provide a specimen, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed before August.

She was fined £219 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.