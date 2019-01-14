Worksop drink driver crashed into central reservation

A Worksop man was more than three times over the drink drive limit when he crashed into the central reservation, a court heard.

The airbags in Ionut Adam’s car were deployed following the accident on Sandy Lane, at 9pm, on December 1.

A test revealed he had 107 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Adam drank alcohol every day of the working week, and hard liquor at the weekends.

“It’s becoming a reliance, and clearly it’s got him into hot water today,” he said.

Adam, 32, of Crown Place, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

He was banned for 26 months, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course, which, if completed, will cut the disqualifcation by 196 days.