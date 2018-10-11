Worksop couple’s golden journey

From dancing together at the Palais-De-Danse to travelling the UK, a golden couple from Carlton in Lindrick are still going strong.

John and Jennifer Barson, of Windsor Road, celebrate 50 years of marriage today (Friday).

John and Jennifer Barson of Carlton in Lindrick who are about to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, pictured on their wedding day.

And the couple will mark their anniversary by continuing their love affair of travelling the UK.

John, 71, will be treating Jennifer, 69, to a holiday at a surprise location.

Speaking about their 50 years of marriage, Jennifer said: “We mean everything to each other - I don’t know what I would do without him.

“We work together and work things through.

“We have managed 50 years so we must be doing something right - you don’t even get that amount of time for murder!”

Jennifer works part-time as a cleaner for Larwood Health Partnership which run doctors surgeries across Worksop, while her husband has been retired for seven years.

The couple met through mutual friends on a night out in Worksop - ending up at the Palais-De-Danse on Newcastle Street which is now a bingo hall.

The Palais used to be a popular dance venue which opened in the 1920s.

Six months after first meeting they were engaged, and six months later they married at St John’s Church, on Overend Road, in 1968.

Although the couple have a love of holidays they never actually had a honeymoon - instead they brought a house together on Firbeck Crescent in Langold.

The couple had three children, Sarah, Stephen and Shaun, and have three grandchildren. Sarah sadly died in 1996 after a tumour was found in her foot.

John and Jennifer, who were members of a caravan club for 20 years, decided to start travelling by coach after Sarah died so they could be “looked after”.

John, who used to work for the Coal Board for collieries in Manton, Maltby and Langold, said: “We like to find somewhere different on our holidays - but we do love Scotland.”

This year alone the couple has been to Ilfracombe, the Isle of White, Skegness and Scarborough, to name but a few.

Another hobby they share is supporting Chelsea FC, and they have even visited their beloved team’s home at Stamford Bridge to tour the stadium and the dressing rooms.