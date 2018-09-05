Worksop College to host fundraising golf day for new training facility

Worksop College is set to host a fundraising golf day to support its investment in a new indoor golf practice and teaching facility for use during the winter months, evenings and bad weather.

Teams will tee off at College Pines, on College Lane, on Friday, September 7, and players throughout the community have been invited to take part.

School sports director Chris Plume said: “Golf is a sport where we have seen significant growth and, with the right facilities and coaching, shows further potential.

“An indoor swing room will mean we can offer even better facilities for our pupils, allowing them to train at all points across the year.”

He added: “We hope that the facility will have a positive impact both in terms of learning and participation, and attract some of the best coaches in the area to us.”

The school plans to adopt one of its current squash courts to make space for the new facility.

The room will be equipped with TrackMan technology, which allows players to analyse each swing and shot on a simulated driving range or golf course.

Players practice against a projected image while sensors track their movements.

There will even be a base carpet that serves as a putting green, so students can perfect their putting game too.

The fundraising day will see teams of four compete in a Stableford format.

To register, or find out how to support the project in other ways, call 01909 535765 or visit www.wsnl.co.uk/worksopcollegecharitygolfday.