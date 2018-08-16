Worksop College headteacher ‘very proud’ of students’ A-level success

There were celebrations all round as Worksop College’s class of 2018 received their A-level results.

Despite reforms to the examinations system, Worksop College recorded an overall pass rate of 96.1 per cent, with an impressive 24 subjects seeing a 100 per cent pass rate. Just under 70 per cent of students achieved A* to C grades.

Headmaster Gavin Horgan said: “It’s important to remember that this is the culmination of many years of hard work for our students and we are very proud of them.”

Ted Yang achieved three A*s and one A, and will be going to study physics at Imperial College London.

Joining Ted in his success was Abi Speight, who is heading off to University College London to study neuroscience. Abi achieved two A*s and two As.

Heading off to Durham University to study anthropology, Katie Doncaster achieved two As and one B.

“I got my first choice, I’m so happy!” she said.

Huw Brown, with three A grades, was also in a celebratory mood as he found out he had secured his place at St Andrews, studying classics.

“I’m going to be really sad to go, but really excited for the next step,” he said.

It was also good news for Martin Rose who secured his place at Edinburgh to study Ancient History. Martin’s results follow him being selected to play for Scotland’s national hockey team.

Martin said: “‘Words can’t really describe it to be honest – I’m so happy.”

Christian Waddington was overjoyed with his results, and will be joining the RAF to train as a pilot.

Dad Christopher said: “We’re just so pleased with everything the school has done for Christian. It couldn’t have gone better.”

Grateful parents were the order of the day, with Ms Allen, mum to Mirren, saying: “I’m delighted for her. The support she’s received has been amazing and this environment has been just right for Mirren.”

Mirren will be going to Manchester to study business.

Jodie Wright, who will be going to Leeds Beckett, said: “I’m surprised! Just so, so pleased.”

Her mum agreed: “This is a big thing for Jodie. Her confidence has come on leaps and bounds”.