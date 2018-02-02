Worksop charity JOEL make history after holding first baby loss conference in North of England

A Worksop charity first launched as a one-woman show has gone on to make history by holding the first national conference in Northern England on the emotional subject of baby loss.

JOEL, which offers groundbreaking support to Bassetlaw parents affected by stillbirth and miscarriage, hosted “Life After Loss” at the School of Artisan Food in Welbeck.

The conference saw nurses, doctors, charity workers, funeral directors and bereaved families come together to be “educated, empowered and inspired” by the “positive message of the support available to families after a loss”.

The conference also gave the charity the opportunity to announce the launch of their latest support pack – a new pregnancy journal designed to help parents through a “rainbow” pregnancy, or pregnancy after a loss.

Allison Palmer, JOEL trustee and conference co-ordinator, said: “ We are extremely proud and feel privileged to have attracted such a diverse audience, as well as respected key speakers from across the country, to this event.

“The feedback already has been amazing.”

JOEL was founded by Emma Pearson in 2013, two years after the stillbirth of her sons James and Noel, and is now manned by a bustling team of trustees, working from the Golden Ball in Worksop.

Emma said: “What we have gone on to achieve has been unbelievable. The support we have received has been outstanding.”

The charity previously raised £35,000 for a family suite at Bassetlaw Hospital, holding support sessions and workshops and offering family support packs.