Worksop care home pioneers new technology led model of dementia care

Staff at a Worksop care home have achieved accreditation for a pioneering approach to dementia care, including high-tech simulations.

The care team at Old Vicarage Care Home, on Newcastle Avenue, have been trained in the dementia care framework, using technology to help monitor residents and adjust to their changing needs.

The approach has been developed over two years by parent company Four Seasons Healthcare.

Dr Claire Royston, medical director, said: “This is a new generation of dementia care.

“Sadly, in the absence of a clinical cure it is a progressive condition, but with the right support the effects can be slowed and the person with dementia can enjoy a good life experience and be happy.”

Staff will use a digital audit system to continuously update a detailed picture of each resident’s physical, psychological and emotional condition and their day to day experience,

As part of the training, all staff also underwent an audio-visual simulation of what it is like to live with the condition.

Dr Royston said: “It simulates the sensory and cognitive impairments, confusion, frustrations and the emotional effects of living with dementia.

“It fosters empathy and understanding and makes training more meaningful.”