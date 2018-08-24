Worksop branch of charity is awarded £2,500

Nottinghamshire-based charity Think Children has been given a boost has been awarded £2,500 for its emotional wellbeing service in the Worksop area.

The money is from the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation.

Wendy Walton-Towle receives the cheque from Paul Burrows

Paul Burrows from the Foundation visited the charity to present the cheque.

Think Children offers an early intervention service for children with emerging emotional, social and/or behavioural issues.

One to one sessions with a specially trained worker aim to build self-esteem, emotional resilience and coping skills before issues have the opportunity to escalate.

Wendy Walton-Towle, of Think Children said, “We are extremely grateful to St James’s Place for this very generous donation.

“Parents have told us that nobody wants to know until it’s too late so we know that we fill a gap in local services.

“With ongoing government funding cuts, donations such as this really are the charity’s lifeline and enable us to help as many local children in need as possible.”