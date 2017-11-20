Worksop boozer threatened to stab neighbour before driving FOUR TIMES over the limit

A Worksop boozer threatened to stick a knife in his neighbour’s head and was four times over the limit when he hit another car, after falling off the wagon, a court heard.

Francis Nicholson drank two “large vodkas and Lucozades” the morning after drinking a bottle of spirits, following a month of being dry while in rehab, said prosecutor Kate Hartley.

He was filmed saying to a neighbour: “I’ll stick a blade in your f****** head,” before getting in his Ford Fiesta, and driving to Tesco, on Gateford Road, on the morning of November 3.

The car rolled forward on the forecourt and hit another car, and the police were called. A small amount of cannabis was found in the car.

A test revealed he had 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nicholson, 52, of the Croft, admitted drink driving, driving without a licence, possession of a Class B drug, and using threatening or abusive words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had previous convictions for failing to provide a specimen in 2006, and driving with excess alcohol in 2011.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said he had been making excellent progress, but had suffered a relapse.

“He tells me that when he is in drink, he is quick to temper,” she added.

Ged Hale, mitigating, said Nicholson had lost his mother earlier in the year.

“He simply forgot to re-aply for his licence after the previous disqualification expired,” Mr Hale added.

He was given 16 weeks in prison, for the driving offence, and four weeks for the threatening behaviour, but the term was suspended for 12 months.

He must attend five days of a rehabilitation activity and a six month alcohol programme.

Nicholson was banned for four years and ordered to take a re-test. He was ordered to pay costs of £85, and a £115 victim surcharge.