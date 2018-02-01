Worksop barman slapped partner in afterhours argument

A Worksop barman called the police when he slapped his partner after she hit him during an afterhours dispute, a court heard.

Daniel Weston assaulted the woman at the Queen’s Head pub, on Bridge Street, after everyone left for the night, on January 17.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “They went upstairs to cash up and she wanted to go downstairs. They had an argument about finances.

“She slapped him across the face and he slapped her back. She stumbled but did not lose her balance.”

The court heard that a guest at the pub tried to intervene and a scuffle broke out, in which the woman’s jaw was accidentally injured.

Weston, 28, of Bridge Street, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said Weston, of previous good character, was a “hard worker” who took “a leap of faith” when he took on the pub.

She said he had been in the pub for four weeks, and had been taking courses about becoming the licensee, and “had been working shift after shift after shift” in a bid to make a go of the pub.

“He ran upstairs and locked himself in the office where he called the police,” she said.

Magistrates ruled that it was “difficult to decide whether the incident started upstairs or not.”

Weston was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £20 and £85 court costs.

A 12 month restraining order was imposed, banning him from contacting his ex partner.