Worksop B&Q team honoured by Yorkshire Air Ambulance after fundraising efforts

After raising £19,000, the Wincanton team at B&Q’s Worksop Distribution Centre were honoured at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Annual Recognition Awards.

Staff at the site selected the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as their ‘Charity of the Year’ and organised a number of fundraising events to support them.

The charity has now presented the Wincanton team with a Corporate Partner Award.

Nick Morgan, general manager of the Wincanton for B&Q Worksop site, said: “The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a great cause and one that’s close to our hearts. We’re glad the money we raised will help them to continue to help people every day.”

Event included cycle rides, raffles and fancy dress days.