East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the factory at Manton Wood at 6.49am on Tuesday, August 31.

A spokesperson for Greencore said: “We can regretfully confirm that a colleague at our Manton Wood site passed away while at work on August 31.

“Everyone at Greencore is shocked and deeply saddened by this news, and we would like to extend our sincere condolences to our colleague’s family and friends.

“The cause of death is not yet known, and we are unable to disclose any further details.”