Woman's body discovered in Bassetlaw river

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the River Idle in Retford by a member of the public following the discovery of the woman’s body at around 9.40am.

Her death in not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called by a member of the public following the discovery of a woman’s body in the River Idle in Retford at around 9.40am on New Year’s Day.

Nottinghamshire Police said a woman's body was discovered in the River Idle, in Retford. (Picture: generic shot of the River Idle).

“Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious.