Woman's body discovered in Bassetlaw river
A woman’s body was discovered in a river in Bassetlaw on New Year’s Day.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:58 am
Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the River Idle in Retford by a member of the public following the discovery of the woman’s body at around 9.40am.
Her death in not being treated as suspicious.
Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called by a member of the public following the discovery of a woman’s body in the River Idle in Retford at around 9.40am on New Year’s Day.
“Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time and we are supporting her family.”