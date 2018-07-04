Woman was ‘terrified’ after assault at Worksop train station

Officers from British Transport Police are looking to identify a man following a common assault at Worksop station.

Shortly before 9pm on June 7, a man approached a woman at the station and started talking with her.

He made peculiar comments throughout the conversation, he then demanded to show the woman self-defence moves.

He shouted at the woman to face the wall, before he grabbed her around her collar. The woman was terrified by the man’s intrusive and aggressive behaviour.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 656 of June 7.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.