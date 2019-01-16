Woman spat into WPC’s mouth and punched her in Worksop

A boozed-up woman spat into a female police officer’s mouth during a domestic disturbance and then punched the same officer in the face when she returned to arrest her in Worksop.

Police were called to a domestic incident at Katarzyna Halas’s home on Mary Street, Rhodesia, on December 13, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“While they were trying to establish what had happened she barged into the room, grabbed a male PC’s hand and pulled his fingers back causing pain,” she said.

“”She pushed the female PC and spat in her face, some of which entered her mouth.”

The male PC was left with a sprained wrist and fingers.

On December 22 Halas failed to turn up to court after she was charged with contacting a witness in the original domestic incident and urging them to cancel their statement.

The female PC returned to Mary Street to arrest her at 10.40pm, on December 22.

“She was drunk and had a large cut to her her arm,” said Mrs Fawcett.

“She said she didn’t want to live. She became more and more agitated and aggressive.”

When Halas tried to leave, the WPC grabbed her arm, but Halas punched her in the face with her right fist.

The court heard she had no recollection of either incident.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Halas’s ex husband had taken his own life in 2016, and she had been left with £19,000 of debts.

She said anti-depressants didn’t work and so Halas had resorted to alcohol.

She said Halas, who had no previous convictions, sometimes drank three large bottles of vodka per day, and had been referred to alcohol services.

Halas, 39, speaking via a Romanian interpreter, admitted four counts of common assault and a Bail Act offence, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “The officers shouldn’t have to put up with this behaviour.

“There is an absolutely tragic background to this case and I believe you are trying to put your life back together.”

He gave her 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered a six month alcohol treatment course, with ten rehabilitation days.

She was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the WPC and £75 to the PC.