Woman dies in M1 crash

Police have launched an appeal for information after a woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 last night.

At around 9.40pm on Sunday, September 9, it is reported that a grey Nissan Qashqai had broken down on the M1 northbound carriageway, about one mile north of Woodall Services in lane one (there is no hard shoulder within this area of motorway). Both the driver and passenger got out of the Qashqai.

About 16 minutes later, it is believed that a black Mercedes E-class was involved in a collision with the stationary Qashqai, which then collided with the passenger of the Qashqai, a 62-year-old woman.

A grey Peugeot 407 and a black Volkswagen Golf were then involved in collisions with the Mercedes and each other.

The 62-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody this morning (Monday, September 10).

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the M1 northbound, who may have witnessed the multi-vehicle collision or seen any of the vehicles involved prior to the crash.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 916 of September 9.

