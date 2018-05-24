Woman confronts masked burglars

Masked raiders threatened a woman with a crowbar during a terrifying burglary in Worksop.

Two men fled empty-handed from a burglary after being confronted by a resident in Shrewsbury Road.

The men, one of whom had a crowbar, threatened the woman before leaving the house.

She was not hurt but was left shaken by the incident at 1pm on Tuesday (22 May).

Both men were white, tanned and were wearing dark clothing, baseball caps and face coverings. One of the face coverings was pink, or had a pink pattern.

They were last seen walking down Shrewsbury Road without their baseball caps or face coverings.

If you saw anything or have any information call 101 quoting incident number 431 of 22 May 2018, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.