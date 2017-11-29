Woman assaulted by two men on Bassetlaw canal towpath

A woman has been assaulted on a Bassetlaw canal towpath by two men who pulled her into a waste area and threatened her.

At around 7.45pm on Saturday (25 November), the 42-year-old woman was walking along the canal towpath near Asda in Retford.

After being approached by the two men and assaulted, she managed to fight them off, sustaining minor head injuries.

Now, officers investigating are appealing to the public for information.

The two men were then disturbed by a young man and woman walking along the towpath, causing them to make off on foot.

The men are described as being between 20 and 40-years-old and had local accents.

Were you walking along the towpath at the time? If anyone has any information that can help with our investigation, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 769 of 25 November.