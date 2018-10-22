Woman airlifted to hospital and A614 closed after Bassetlaw crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital and a man injured after a crash in Bassetlaw.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, involving two cars, on Gibbet Hill Lane at Scrooby at around 11:45am this morning (Monday, October 22).

The crash took place on Gibbet Hill Lane, Scrooby. Photo: Google Images.

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A man in the other car suffered injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The A614 is currently closed in both directions, piolice have confirmed, with motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information, including drivers who may have any dashcam footage, are urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 302 of October 22.