Win £500 of art materials for your school in Rotary competition

Retford Rotary Club has launched it’s annual young artist competition for children aged seven to eleven, with a chance to win up to £500 or art materials for their school.

This year’s challenge is produce a piece of work, no bigger than A4 size, using any media, on the theme ‘my favourite place’.

There will be prizes for 7-8 and 9-10 age groups. and a Rotary certificate for every school taking part.

The school with the best entry will receive a variety of art materials to the value of at least £500.

Entries should be sent to Retford Hub, 11 Churchgate, Retford DN22 7DJ by January 18.

All entries will be on displayed in the gallery at The Hub in Retford next February and March.