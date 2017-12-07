Wilko has help for HOPE with food donations

Wilko head office in Worksop has donated food and toiletries to the homelessness charity HOPE.

Items donated included tinned soup, pasta, chocolate, body wash, shower gel, beans, biscuits and more.

The food that has been donated will be used to make meals for those that HOPE supports in its emergency accommodation hostel.

HOPE has also three supported accommodation properties, which individuals eventually move in to, when they’re ready to take the next step back towards independence.

The donated food will also be used to create food parcels for these individuals to help with the moving-in process.

Emma, development manager at HOPE, said: “HOPE would like to thank Sandra Jackson at Wilko head office and her team for collecting these essential food items and toiletries for HOPE.

“This time of year is hard, and with recent reforms and cuts to benefits we are seeing more demand for our services.

“The food donated by Wilko is amazing, and will be a massive help to us and our homeless hostel.”

For more information about the work HOPE does, visit www.hopeservices.org.uk or follow the charity on Facebook and Twitter