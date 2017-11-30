Wildlife Trust award for Creswell Crags team

Staff and volunteers at Creswell Crags have won a special award from Nottinghamshrie Wildlife Trust.

The Creswell Crags team won the group category in the charity’s Wildlife on Your Doorstep Awards

Creswell Crags, just outside Worksop, is famous for its caves and stone tools and remains of animals found in them dating back between as far as 50,000 years ago,.

The award-winning team was congratulated for its efforts to protect and encourage wildlife in the country park which surrounds the cave system, visitor centre and museum.

The site has habitats ranging from a lake to areas of woodland and meadow making it a haven for wildlife.

Staff, including ranger Jim Anderson and Jack Baddams, a keen ornithologist, help to record and monitor wildlife whilst volunteers help to manage habitats to encourage species such as birds butterflies and bats.

Jim received the award on the team’s behalf from Su McIlwaine, chairman of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Worksop group.

Jim has worked at Creswell Crags for 13 years and carries out much of the habitat management on site, supported by volunteers and students from Worksop’s Portland College.

This year the team has also benefited from the input of Ben Slothfield a work placement student who won North Notts College’s Rising Star Award for his work at the visitor museum.