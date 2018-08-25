Which Nottinghamshire pharmacies are open on Bank Holiday Monday?

Pharmacies are always a great place to go for advice and medication in moments of need or when you are feeling under the weather.

The Bank Holiday on Monday, August 27, will see changes to opening times at chemists across Nottinghamshire but, according to the NHS, here is where you can go if you need something in a hurry.

- Boots Pharmacy, 1-3 Commercial Road, BULWELL, 10am to 4pm

- Tesco Stores Ltd, Jennison Street, BULWELL, 9am to 6pm

- Asda Pharmacy, Old Mill Lane, MANSFIELD, 9am to 6pm

- Asda Pharmacy, Priestsic Road, SUTTON IN ASHFIELD, 9am to 6pm

- Boots Pharmacy, St Peters Retail Park, MANSFIELD, 9am to midnight

- Boots Pharmacy, 39 Four Seasons Shopping Centre, MANSFIELD, 10am to 4pm

- Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Nottingham Road, MANSFIELD, Nottinghamshire, 10am to 4pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Chesterfield Road South, MANSFIELD, 9am to 6pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Oaktree Lane Shopping Centre, Jubilee Way South, MANSFIELD, 9am to 6pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Ashgate Road, HUCKNALL, 9am to 6pm

- Boots Pharmacy, Giltbrook Retail Park, GILTBROOK, 8am to 6pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Swiney Way, TOTON, 9am to 6pm

Alternatively, call NHS 111 for non-urgent medical advice 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones.