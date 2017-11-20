Where you can buy the perfect Christmas tree in Nottinghamshire

The festive season is here, and with Christmas just around the corner people will once again be looking for that perfect bit of greenery to get everybody in the festive spirit.

Christmas trees are a vital part of the festive season and take their place centre-stage in the homes of those who celebrate the holiday.

Whether it’s artificial or real, there are plenty of places in Nottinghamshire to look for and find the perfect tree for your home.

From November 25, Egmanton Christmas Trees are opening up to the public, so you can head down to Newark and hand-pick your own real Christmas tree.

They offer a wide range of trees from a 3ft Norway Spruce to the mighty 8ft Nordmann Fir to best appeal to its customers needs.

If you live within 10 miles and you’d rather not brace the winter chill then Egmanton Christmas Trees can even deliver your hand-picked tree to your home to save you the trouble.

The price varies on the size of the tree with costs being approximately £6 per foot.

At Sherwood Pines you even get a free sapling with every tree purchased so you can grow your own tree for a few years down the line.

All the trees at Sherwood Pines are “Santa Approved” and vary in price from £40 to £65 depending on the size of the tree.

It’s not just local businesses that are selling trees, many big supermarkets are selling their own real and artificial trees.

Marks and Spencers are selling a variety of real and artificial trees ranging in size and price, including the tiny 26cm Table Top Green Bristle Christmas Tree.

Argos , and John Lewis are also selling a variety of artificial Christmas trees to best fit to their customers’ needs.

With all the range of Christmas trees available in Nottinghamshire, there’s certainly a tree for every home.