What you can expect from the weather today

Here is the weather forecast for East Midlands on Friday, August 17.

According to the Met Office, it will be mainly dry, with some sunny spells, especially at first. However cloud will thicken through the day, with the odd spot of rain and stronger winds possible across the Peak District. Most places staying dry, but feeling humid. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight could be cloudy but also clear spells expected. Most places will be dry, however a few outbreaks of drizzle will continue across the Peak District, with some hill fog also possible. Minimum temperature 14 °C.