What will the weather be like this weekend? Everything you need to know

Here is the weekend weather forecast for East Midlands.

According to the Met Office, today will see scattered showers this morning, or longer spells of rain across western areas, then becoming increasing bright this afternoon, especially across eastern areas. Feeling very warm despite brisk winds, the highest temperatures across eastern Lincolnshire, after an exceptionally mild start everywhere. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Tonight we might see some early patchy rain, but generally starting dry before persistent and locally heavy rain arrives later. Mild, but not quite as exceptionally mild compared to last night. Winds easing. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tomorrow will be a wet morning, with heavy rain often. Then the rain is expected to gradually ease, before eventually clearing away eastwards late afternoon and evening. Feeling noticeably cooler everywhere. Maximum temperature 13 °C.