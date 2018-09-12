What shops would you like to see in Worksop?

More shops have left a Worksop shopping centre over the last few weeks.

What new stores would you like to see come to the town?

Stephen Dacombe, manager at the Worksop Priory Shopping Centre, said: “With regards to closures since I have been at Priory, which has been five months, both Fashion Value and Walkers Flowers clsoed through retirement and Vision Express’s lease expired.

“However The Priory has though just welcomed phone accessory store Fone +.

“The empty units continue to be actively marketed by property agents in what is currently recognised nationally to be a difficult market.

“I am continuing to focus on investigating ways that the look and feel of the Priory can be improved and reaching out to engage with community activities.”