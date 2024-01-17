Westwood care home scores 10/10 on carehome.co.uk

The new score, awarded on the 9th of January 2024, makes Westwood one of the top five highest rated residential care homes in Nottinghamshire on carehome.co.uk.Home manager, Claire Phillips, said: “As Manager of Westwood I am extremely proud of the service our team provide. Westwood is a home from home for our staffing team, our residents, their families, and any visiting professionals, I truly believe the welcoming, open, and supportive environment we provide are the key to our successes. We strive together to minimise vulnerabilities, enhance capabilities, give empowerment, enjoyment, and continued life satisfaction. Our home feels alive, the happiness of our resident’s is paramount and clear to see, I could not be any prouder of all staff and their continued care and dedication.”Racheal, Granddaughter of a resident at Westwood, said: “My grandma went into the home on the 7th of December 2023 and I am overwhelmed with all the care and love given by all staff to make sure everyone is cared for and kept safe. The atmosphere created by the staff is fantastic and it is like one big family. So pleased we chose Westwood.”