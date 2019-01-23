Welder helped himself to scrap metal from disused Worksop yard

An unemployed welder who helped himself to scrap metal from a disused yard in Worksop told police he was skint, a court heard.

Kieran Carterwick was spotted climbing over a fence into the compound in Rhodesia, with a torch, and was stopped by officers, with a quantity of piping in his Landrover Discovery, on December 8.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “He told police he planned to sell the scrap because he was skint.”

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said the site’s owners had gone into liquidation and an Environment Agency investigation into illegal waste disposal was under way.

He said Carterwick was out of work at the time of the offence and had very little money.

Carterwick, 30, of Rotherham Road, Clowne, admitted theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.