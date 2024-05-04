Welbeck Farm Shop Scoops Prestigious ‘Farm Shop Retailer of the Year’ at the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli R

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Awards, in partnership with The Grocer and championed by Fieldfare, celebrate some of the UK’s best-loved specialist retailers, pillars of their respective communities and champions of great produce and sustainable practice, with judges recognising retailers’ achievements in the independent sector.

Judging for the finals began in November 2023, when an esteemed panel of judges came together at Fortnum & Mason in London for a day of deliberations selecting a shortlist of contenders, whittled down from hundreds of entries. This was followed by secret visits ahead of announcing the winners at the NEC Birmingham on Monday, 29th April 2024. There was stiff competition from 13 other shortlisted Large Farm Shop Retailers, but Welbeck came out on top with two of the judges praising the Shop as follows:

“A year-on-year growth for a well-established business is incredible and shows Welbeck must be doing lots of things right. Against a backdrop of financial uncertainty and rising costs for consumers, they've clearly made brave decisions which are paying dividends with incredible, abundant product displays, made in store or sourced locally. What's not to love about Welbeck!”

Welbeck Farm Shop

“Clear community program with charity support and tenant support and 70% of sales coming from your own produce is really tremendous. A great testimony for the team.”

Oliver Stubbins, General Manager at Welbeck Farm Shop, said:

“We're absolutely delighted to receive such a prestigious award; being recognised by our peers is always a real honour, and the Farm Shop & Deli Awards are the most rigorous and respected of them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just last month, we were awarded UK Butcher of the Year by the Farm Retail Association, but this latest award reflects the entire team, so it is even more special. The Harley Cafe was also awarded Cafe of the Year by the Great Food Club in October, meaning all aspects of the business have been recognised in the last six months - and it really is a team effort and a team I'm immensely proud of.

“I'd like to thank all the team, our suppliers, and of course, our amazing customers for making the Farm Shop such a special place to buy amazing food.”

Since opening in 2006, Welbeck Farm Shop has earned a reputation for being one of the region's best farm shops. Most of the Shop’s product range is sourced from or prepared on the Welbeck Estate – it stocks the Estate’s own meat and game; raw milk is sold in an in-store vending machine and is also used to make the famous Stichelton blue cheese. Other Made at Welbeck range items include ale from Welbeck Abbey Brewery and bread from Welbeck Bakehouse.

Welbeck Farm Shop is open seven days a week. Mon-Sat 9:00am to 5:00pm and Sun 9:00am to 4:00pm. Nestled in the heart of Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, Welbeck is conveniently located on the A60, just 15 minutes from the A1 and M1.