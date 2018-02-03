Weekend weather forecast for East Midlands

It looks set to be another cold weekend across the East Midlands with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters say today will be cold with light rain and sleet.

The Met Office said: "Across the Peak District risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces this morning, and light snow at times throughout. Highest temperatures along the coast, as light onshore winds develop. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"Tonight will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of light rain or sleet, also hill snow, gradually dying away. Isolated showers will follow, mainly across Lincolnshire, becoming increasingly wintry. Risk of icy patches. Minimum temperature -1 °C."

And we can expect a frosty start on Sunday, with possibly icy patches on untreated surfaces. Then staying cold despite sunny spells, with scattered wintry showers, although many places will remain dry. Highest temperatures along the coast. Maximum temperature 4 °C.