Entrepreneur Robert Miller who operates Hemswell Antiques Centre has announced plans to expand its reach by developing the biggest website run by any bricks and mortar antiques business in the UK.

To help him achieve his aim he hopes to enlist the help of more than 300 dealers who trade from the four buildings at the centre.

Robert (pictured) said: “We aim to be the largest antiques bricks and mortar antiques centre in Europe with the largest website.”

The website is www.hemswell-antiques.com.