Yellow weather warning for rain sees flood alerts issued for Nottinghamshire

People across Nottinghamshire are being warned to be on altert for potential flooding with heavy rain hitting the county this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which will remain in place until 8pm tonight with between 20mm and 40mm being predicted in some parts.

Further rain is also expected into the weekend.

With many areas of the county only just recovering from the devastating floods caused by Storm Babet in October, the prospect of more heavy rain and more potential flooding will be concerning for many.

A weather warning for heavy rain is in place across Nottinghamshire this evening

Nottinghamshire Council has a special disruption page on its website, withe details, of road closures, disruptions to bus services or information on library closures.

The council said: “Flood alerts and warnings remain in place across the county and so it's a good idea to keep updated on what is in place for your area.

“Alerts and warnings can change depending on the forecast, so to stay up-to-date by visiting the national flood alerts and warnings page.

"If we have closed a road due to flooding, it is for your own safety.

"We cannot stress enough that road closures are put in place to protect all road users and that you should never ignore closure signs.

"If you are out on the roads, it's important to take note of advice for driving in heavy rain and flooding.

"There is also advice on the website about flooded roads and what to do if you come across one.

"In the event of a flood, you should focus on the safety of you and your family and make sure to cooperate with the emergency services.

"If they tell you to evacuate during flooding be prepared to act quickly and get yourself to safety.

“If life is in danger, call 999.

"Flooding affects whole communities not just individual properties and so at times like this, it's important to look out for others.

If possible, check on elderly or vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbours and help out where possible to ensure they are safe and well.”