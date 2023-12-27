Heavy rain brings the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding across Nottinghamshire.

Outbreaks of heavy rain will continue to move northeastwards across northern England during today, with the rain quickly easing and clearing from the southwest during the early evening.

The weather warning is in place between 03:00am Wed, December 27 2023 and 6pm on Wednesday, December 27 2023.

Across the warning area 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely.

Nottinghamshire residents can expect the weather to be breezy and wet through the morning with drier, but cloudy conditions developing for a time during the middle of the day, with winds becoming strong and further rain arriving through the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will reach 12 °C.

In the areas affected, the following events may be expected;

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely; bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer; spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, and some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.

The Met Office advised residents in affected areas to avoid delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.